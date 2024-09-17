Families of Baltimore bridge collapse victims taking legal action against ship owner

BALTIMORE -- Families of some of the Baltimore bridge collapse victims announced their intent to file a claim against the owner of the ship.

The collapse happened back on March 26, 2024, when the Dali, a massive cargo ship, lost power and disastrously veered off course before striking the Francis Scott Key Bridge in the Patapsco River.

Six crew members who were working on the bridge were killed. Two other workers were rescued.

Gustavo Torres, executive director of CASA, speaks during a Sept. 17, 2024 press conference among relatives of Miguel Luna, a worker who died in the Baltimore bridge collapse. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Nearly six months after the deadly incident, an attorney representing three of the six families is suing the owner of the Dali, Grace Ocean Private Limited.

The claim is on behalf of personal injuries instead of economic injuries that were suffered by small businesses, the Port of Baltimore, or the city.

In attendance at a news conference Tuesday was Maria del Carmen Castellon, wife of deceased victim Miguel Luna. She said she is not only demanding justice for her husband but for all immigrants and essential workers.

"We honor our loved ones through this lawsuit, and we honor our loved ones through demanding systemic change that will bring about dignity and justice for immigrant and essential workers because they too deserve it in this country," said Castellon.

All six of the victims were Latino immigrants who came to the U.S. seeking better-paying jobs and opportunities for their families. Most had lived in the country for many years, including Luna, who grew up in El Salvador. He left behind five children.

The demolition will help officials remove debris and ultimately free the 213-million-pound Dali cargo ship.

Gustavo Torres, executive director of the Maryland-based advocacy group CASA, said it should come as no surprise that the victims of the collapse were immigrant workers. He said their suffering must not be brushed under the rug by corporate interests.

"No financial loss can compare to the loss of human life," Torres said at the news conference, calling the victims "six irreplaceable souls" whose loved ones are trying to pick up the pieces after their worlds were destroyed in an instant.

Back in April, the ship's owner and its manager, Synergy Marine Group, filed a federal court petition to cap their liability at roughly $43.6 million in what could become the most expensive marine casualty case in history.

Since then, several other interested parties, including city officials and local businesses, have filed opposing claims accusing the companies of negligence. Filings on behalf of the victims and their families are expected in the coming days.

The shipping vessel that crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March experienced two power blackouts while docked, the NTSB says.

A preliminary investigation found the Dali experienced two power blackouts within a couple minutes before hitting the bridge.

The 984-foot-long cargo ship was refloated and moved out of Baltimore for Virginia in late June.

A new bridge is expected to be built by late 2028, and is expected to cost between $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

