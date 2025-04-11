Free 'Ask an Architect' program helps fire victims navigate the rebuilding process

The free program allows you to meet one-on-one with a licensed architect to get guidance and resources about the rebuilding process.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three months after the wildfires in Pacific Palisades and Altadena, the most common sight is still what was lost.

Whether that's a lot covered with debris or crews sifting through it, but you will also see emptiness that isn't a sign of destruction.

A cleared lot is now a sign of what will eventually be a new home.

" [ The ] square footage [ is ] about the same, but it'll be just a completely different house," said Michael McDonald, who is one of the growing number of people who are past the debris removal phase and entering the early stages of designing a home and pulling permits.

He is also an architect and president of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Pasadena & Foothill Chapter.

"It's a very scary process," he said. "Where to start? How much will it cost? How's the process work? So, I think that's when we started talking in the beginning phases at our chapter about how we could really help the community, and that's, I think, what formed our 'Ask an Architect' program."

On the local AIA website, you will find wildfire recovery resources and even a roadmap to rebuilding, which provides a reasonable timeline for what lies ahead.

But it's the free "Ask an Architect" program that's becoming very popular for survivors of either the Eaton or Palisades fires.

"We're offering free consultations to any community members who've been affected by the fires," said Jessica Orlando, the vice president of the AIA Pasadena & Foothill Chapter. "We've actually had several people already bring us proposals that they're receiving from builders, from designers, and they ask us to just do a gut check for them because most of them have never seen a proposal before. They don't know what to look for."

While you are not required to use a licensed architect, AIA highly recommends it.

In fact, for your protection, their advice is to make sure any professional you work with is licensed, bonded and insured, especially contractors.

As local officials try to speed the rebuilding process along, the regulatory process tends to change very quickly, so AIA is also hoping to help in that space as well.

"Codes have changed, regulations have changed ... authorities having jurisdiction, like the county and the city have changed their requirements, so we're trying to keep track of all of those changes so that architects, when they do work with a client, they know exactly what to expect to move forward," said Orlando.

Some fire survivors have already submitted plans for permitting, but rebuilding will be a long process for most, even those who are most prepared.

"I heard someone say it's a marathon not a sprint," said McDonald. "So patience is incredibly important. We're thinking ... even though I'm a licensed architect, we're getting started right now. It's probably going to be about two years before we would move in. So yeah, it's a long process. Be patient."

