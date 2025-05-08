Free health screenings at the 2025 DTLA spring health fair in Lafayette Park

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- My Health Community Fair will be hosting its second annual DTLA Spring Health Fair on Saturday, May 17, 10 a.m.-3p.m., in Lafayette Park.

In celebration of mental health awareness month, there will be free health screenings that include free eye and dental exams, cancer screenings, general health screenings, and educational health sessions for all age groups.

The exams and screenings will be held on mobile trucks that have in-depth technology, such as ultrasound machines that detect diseases like cancer, or liver disease.

Over 25 health organizations like L.A. Care, Altamed, Planned Parenthood, American Cancer Screening Initiative, Vision to Learn, and many more will be participating.

Fair goers can expect info sessions on how to maintain healthy lifestyles, how to detect early signs of health issues, and learn about available aid. Local organizations will also assist individuals by signing up for Medi-Cal, Medicare, and other public health services.

There will be local healthcare providers offering a variety of health screenings specifically for women, including mammograms and papsmears.

For more information or if you would like to attend this event, click here