More than 30 SoCal museums offering free admission this month

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's that time of year again!
More than 30 museums across Southern California will offer free general admission on Sunday, March 16, for this year's Museums Free-for-All event.
Whether you're looking to explore art, cultural heritage, film or natural history, there's something for everyone.
"As Los Angeles and Southern California continue to recover after the devastating fires, we hope to offer a space of comfort and connection for people," said Alexa Nishimoto, the SoCal Museums president and marketing associate for the Japanese American National Museum.
The offer is for general museum admission only and doesn't apply to specially ticketed exhibits.
Regular parking fees apply at each museum, so be sure to check the museums' websites for hours, directions, and other visitor information.
This year, many organizations are offering Metro riders with a TAP card special discounts on March 16.
Additionally, some museums are offering admission on Saturday, March 15 instead.
Here's a list of participating museums.
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Advance reservations are encouraged, and a standby line will be available. Click here to make a reservation.
American Museum of Ceramic Art
Advance reservations are required. Click here to make a reservation.
Autry Museum of the American West
Advance reservations are required. Click here to learn more.
TAP card holders always receive $4 off regular admission at the Autry.
Benton Museum of Art at Pomona College
Bowers Museum
Free General Admission for walk ups only. TAP card holders get a 10% discount on full-priced items in the museum store. The discount can't be combined with other discounts. Exclusions may apply.
The Broad
Advance reservations are encouraged here, but walk ups are available daily.
California African American Museum
California Botanic Garden
Free admission on Saturday, March 15, in lieu of Sunday, March 16. Advance reservations are recommended. Visit www.calbg.org to make a reservation.
Catalina Museum for Art & History
Columbia Memorial Space Center
Craft Contemporary
Please check in at the front desk to receive an admission pass. TAP card holders receive a 10% discount in the museum store.
Forest Lawn Museum
Fowler Museum
Frederick R. Weisman Art Museum
The Getty Center
Advance reservations required. TAP card holders receive a 10% discount in the museum store.
GRAMMY Museum
TAP card holders receive a 10% discount in the museum store.
Hammer Museum
TAP card holders receive a 10% discount in the museum store.
Holocaust Museum LA
Advance reservations are required. Click here to make a reservation.
Institute Contemporary Art, LA
International Printing Museum
Free tours on Saturday, March 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations are required, click here to learn more.
La Brea Tar Pits
Advance reservations are required. Click here to make a reservation.
LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes
TAP card holders receive a 20% discount in the LA Tienda museum store.
Lincoln Memorial Shrine
Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA)
Advance reservations are recommended. Visit lacma.org to make a reservation.
The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA)
Advance reservations are recommended. Visit moca.org to make a reservation.
Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)
TAP card holders receive a 10% discount in the museum store.
Museum of Tolerance
TAP card holders receive a 10% discount in the museum store.
Santa Barbara Museum of Art
Advance reservations are recommended. Visit sbma.net to make a reservation.
Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
Advance reservations are recommended. Visit sbnature.org to make a reservation. Sea Center not included.
Santa Monica History Museum
TAP card holders receive a ticket for free admission for future use, or gift it to a friend.
Skirball Cultural Center
Advance tickets are strongly recommended for Noah's Ark. Visit skirball.org to make a reservation.
Sunnylands Center & Gardens
Historic house tour requires advance tickets. Visit sunnylands.org to make a reservation.
USC Pacific Asia Museum
The Wende Museum