A local educator is being remembered for her dedication to her classroom and community after she died from rabies.

Central Valley teacher dies from rabies after suspected bat bite at school, officials say

Fresno County health officials have confirmed that a person has died from rabies.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. -- A Fresno-area art teacher died from rabies a month after she was apparently bitten by a bat in her classroom, health authorities say.

Friends say Leah Seneng, 60, found a bat in her classroom in mid-October and tried to help it get back outside.

"I don't know if she thought it was dead or what, 'cause it was laying around her classroom and she was trying to scoop it up and take it outside," said longtime friend Laura Splotch. "She didn't wanna harm it. But that's when, I guess it woke up or saw the light or whatever it swooped around a bit and it took off."

She didn't display any rabies symptoms in the days following the attack. But about a month later, Seneng fell ill and her daughter took her to the hospital where she was immediately put into a coma.

Four days later - on Nov. 22 - Seneng died.

"It's just devastating to see her in that state, with all the machines hooked up and everything. It was pretty upsetting and scary," said Splotch.

Officials said it was the first human rabies death in Fresno County since 1992.

Seneng taught at Bryant Middle School in Dos Palos, in Merced County.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health says as of now, there is no public threat.

"To date, there has been vaccine administered to both health care workers and household contacts," said a Fresno County representative.

The Fresno County and Merced County health departments are still looking into other possible exposures.

Splotch knew Seneng for about 15 years, since their kids became friends in kindergarten.

She said it was Leah's kind demeanor and love for the arts that bonded the two women.

"She was a lover of life. She spent a lot of time in the mountains where her mother lived. She loved to explore the world, she's a great explorer," said Splotch.

Seneng was an artist.

Splotch said she turned that passion into a career as an art teacher, most recently working at Bryant.

As Seneng's friends and family mourn her passing, a gift to Splotch from her longtime friend now serves as a reminder of her talent and vibrancy for life.

"It's very sweet that she would think of me and put this exact quote on there for me. It meant a lot to me. It means a lot to me now," said Splotch.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Seneng's family during this time.

