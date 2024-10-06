The aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew were evacuated.

Frontier Airlines jet appears to catch fire while landing at Las Vegas airport; FAA investigating

LAS VEGAS -- A Frontier Airlines flight appeared to catch fire during an emergency landing at Harry Reid International Airport Saturday evening.

The flight from San Diego to Las Vegas was in the process of landing when the pilots detected smoke and declared an emergency, Frontier said.

After fire & rescue extinguished the fire, all 190 passengers and seven crew members deplaned by the airstairs, according to the airline.

No injuries were reported, and passengers were bussed to the terminal, Frontier said in a statement on X.

"The cause of the incident is currently under investigation," the airline said in a statement to ABC News.

Flight 1326 "experienced a hard landing," Harry Reid International Airport said in a statement. A ground stop is in effect until 7 p.m. and the Federal Aviation Administration is continuing to investigate.