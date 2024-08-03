Pilot's arrest forces cancellation of Frontier Airlines flight from IAH to Dallas on Thursday: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Frontier Airlines pilot was reportedly taken into custody on the tarmac just before the Dallas-bound aircraft was getting ready to depart from George Bush Intercontinental Airlines, according to airline officials.

The Houston Airports System confirmed that the Houston Police Department conducted an arrest warrant on the Frontier Airlines aircraft at approximately 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1.

HPD confirmed the pilot, identified as Seymour Walker, was wanted on an assault family violence warrant from the Department of Public Safety.

The airline said the flight was immediately canceled due to a replacement crew member being unavailable.

Passengers could get a full refund, credit, or a reservation on the next available flight. Additionally, the airline provided hotel accommodations, if necessary and a $100 flight voucher.

Houston police said that once all passengers had deplaned, Walker was arrested without incident.