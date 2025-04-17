Alleged Florida State University gunman is son of local sheriff's deputy, police say

The son of a local sheriff's deputy allegedly opened fire near the Student Union at Florida State University in Tallahassee on Thursday, killing two people and injuring six others, authorities said.

In the wake of the deadly shooting at Florida State University on Thursday, a portrait of the alleged gunman -- the son of a local sheriff's deputy -- has emerged.

At least two people were killed and six others were injured when shots rang out near the Tallahassee institution's Student Union, officials said during a press conference.

First responders shot the suspect on campus and he has since been hospitalized, officials said. He was taken into custody with non-life-threatening injuries, multiple law enforcement officials told ABC News.

This images shows Florida State University shooting suspect Phoenix Ikner, a 20-year-old current FSU student and son of a current Leon County sheriff's deputy.

The suspect was identified during the press conference as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, the son of Leon County Sheriff's Deputy Jessica Ikner.

Sheriff Walter McNeil said Phoenix had access to one of his mother's personal weapons, which was one of the weapons found at the scene. He had a handgun and a shotgun with him at the time of the shooting, officials said.

Jessica Ikner has been a deputy with the department for more than 18 years and "her service to this community has been exceptional," McNeil said.

Dozens of patrol vehicles, including a forensics van, are stationed outside of Florida State University's student union building, Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Tallahassee, Fla. AP Photo/Kate Payne

McNeil added that the 20-year-old suspect was also a "long-standing member" of the Leon County Sheriff's Office's Youth Advisory Council.

Pheonix had been "steeped in the Leon County Sheriff's Office family," McNeil said, adding, "It's not a surprise to us that he had access to weapons," he added.

An investigation into the motive of the deadly shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.