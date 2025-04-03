Funding at risk for Little Tokyo's Japanese American National Museum amid Trump administration cuts

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, visitors can immerse themselves in the exhibits, attend events and gain a deeper understanding of the Japanese American experience.

"Its mission is to preserve the stories and the history of the individuals of Japanese heritage who first immigrated to this country," said JANM Board President Bill Fujioka.

One of the museum's key focuses is educating the public about the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II. Through artifacts and programs, the museum wants to ensure this chapter of American history is not forgotten.

"We have $2 million from the Institute of Museum and Libraries Services and the National Endowment for Humanities coming to our museum to support, one the renovation of the museum, but most importantly our programs and services," said Fuijoka.

But the Japanese American National Museum could soon feel the impact of federal cuts that threaten key funding sources for cultural institutions nationwide.

On Monday, the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, announced sweeping staff cuts - and cuts in grants - targeting both the NEH and IMLS.

The two federal agencies oversee grants that help fund educational initiatives and programs that shape the public's understanding of American history and culture.

"Although you hear the term Japanese American community, we're an American story. Those in our community come from every community. So preserving our story and telling our story is extremely important," said Fuijoka.

The National Humanities Alliance condemned the proposed cuts, issuing a statement that reads, in part:

"DOGE is targeting a small federal agency that-with an annual appropriation that amounts to a rounding error in the U.S. budget-has a positive impact on every congressional district."

California has received $66.2 million in NEH funding from 2020 to 2024, helping to sustain museums, historical preservation projects and education initiatives.

Fujioka hopes to rally support to protect these critical resources. He is urging the public to contact their state and federal representatives.

"I'd make a plea, because we are losing significant funds. Our mission is so important for, I believe, America... for all communities. Support institutions like ours," he said.