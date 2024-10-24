Mom charged after girl dies after being abandoned near Texas Gulf Coast

GALVESTON, Texas -- The mother of a 17-month-old girl who died after being found abandoned near the Galveston Seawall was charged and arrested on Wednesday, according to police.

The Galveston Police Department said 30-year-old Channel Yonko was charged with capital murder after her daughter died from traumatic injuries believed to have been inflicted by Yonko.

Police said at about 9:45 a.m., officers responded to reports of an abandoned child in the middle of the road just outside the Kroger near 59th Street and Seawall Boulevard.

"When I made that turn, it was heartbreaking to see a precious, beautiful, perfect little girl laying there lifeless," Brandon Uriba, the man who first discovered the child, said.

He says the little girl was under a blanket and wearing pink pajamas.

Officials said the child was still alive and was taken to the trauma center at the University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.

Hanna was found with multiple traumatic injuries, according to Galveston police.

"She was bruised up and bleeding from her nose area," Uriba said.

In an update on Wednesday afternoon, Galveston police said the toddler, identified as Hannah Yonko, died at the hospital.

A vigil was planned in the hours after Hanna's death. Those in attendance included residents, law enforcement, and even hospital personnel.

"She's not trash. She matters," Dawn Wagoner, a resident of the island, said. "She matters to the people of Galveston."

Yonko is being held in the Galveston County Jail with no bond.

"This is a horrible crime. All children deserve to feel safe when around loved ones, especially with their own mother," Chief Doug Balli said. "The Galveston Police Department is committed to bringing justice for Hannah and ensuring the safety of all children in our community."

If you have any information in this case, authorities urge you to contact Galveston Crime Stoppers at 409-763-TIPS (8477).

