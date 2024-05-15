Garden Grove mother of 2 killed on Mother's Day when alleged DUI driver hits home

An alleged DUI driver barreled through the walls of a home in Garden Grove, killing a mother of two early in the morning on Mother's Day.

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Mother's Day tragedy for one family in Garden Grove after an alleged drunk driver barreled into their home Sunday just before 2 a.m.

"You wake up to a loud explosion and I can't even imagine what the family is going through or went through that night," said Garden Grove Police Sgt. Nick Jensen.

Janet Carillo was in bed with her husband when a Toyota Camry sedan crashed through their bedroom wall.

"When officers arrived they found the victim trapped underneath the car that had gone into the residence," Jensen said.

The 40-year-old mother of two teenage boys died at the scene. Her husband was not hurt.

"I can't even imagine what the family is going through," Jensen said. "Mother's Day morning you expect to wake up and treat your mom for all the wonderful things she's done and you wake up to this."

Police say Jadir Salazar Montano, 35, of Riverside, was behind the wheel of the car that hit the home on Magnolia Street.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined but authorities suspect Salazar Montano was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

"At Magnolia and Chapman there are some dips there going northbound and southbound," Jensen said. "For Magnolia sometimes speed can play a factor going over those things a little too fast. Distracted driving. There's a number of things it could be."

Investigators said the suspect fled the scene but was caught on a neighboring street.

"One of the family members might have chased the suspect and then some bystanders who happened to be stopped at a light kind of saw the commotion, heard what was going on; people yelling and ended up kind of following and helping trap him basically, contain him in an area," he said.

Salazar Montano faces multiple potential charges that include felony DUI, hit and run, and vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.