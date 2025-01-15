Israel-Hamas ceasefire appears closer than ever | LIVE

DOHA, Qatar (AP) - -- Negotiations between Israel and Hamas hit a last-minute snag on Wednesday, delaying the expected announcement of a ceasefire agreement to pause the devastating 15-month war in the Gaza Strip.

Israel accused Hamas of trying to make changes to already agreed upon arrangements along Gaza's border with Egypt and said it strongly rejected the move. Hamas called the claims "nonsense."

The finger-pointing forced Qatar, which has been mediating weeks of painstaking negotiations, to delay an expected announcement of a deal.

The sides have been working on a phased agreement that would include the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas, the return of displaced Palestinians in Gaza to what remains of their homes and an influx of desperately needed humanitarian aid into the besieged territory.

It was not immediately clear how serious the dispute was, or whether the agreement was in danger of collapse.

Federman reported from Jerusalem. Magdy reported from Cairo.