'General Hospital' says goodbye to Sam (Kelly Monaco) after 20 years

LOS ANGELES -- This week we are seeing a storyline on "General Hospital" that fans have been dreading. The character of Sam McCall, played by Kelly Monaco for more than 20 years, flat-lined.

Yup, Sam is gone.

She was part of some heartbreaking goodbyes, including actor Dominic Zamprogna, who plays her fiance Dante. He told us this farewell hit close to home.

"We're family. I'm going to miss her," said Zamprogna. "We've grown close, we've been through a lot. The reality of the business is nothing lasts forever. That's just the way it is. We're actors, not doctors or lawyers or teachers. Welcoming a bit of uncertainty in your lives. But it's tough. Any time you lose a member of the family, it's tough."

Zamprogna and Monaco's final scenes together air Friday, Nov. 1.

"General Hospital" airs on ABC and Hulu.

