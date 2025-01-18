'General Hospital' stars host Zoom call with fans to raise funds for SoCal fire victims

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Over the past week and a half or so, many of us have been wondering what we can do to help our neighbors affected by the fires. One of the stars of ABC's "General Hospital" felt the same way. With the help of a castmate, the two are now hosting a special fundraiser. And you're invited!

General Hospital" star Josh Kelly wanted, in some way, to help in the wake of the wildfires. The former Army ranger got the idea to do some kind of charity event on Zoom.

"I was just trying to figure out what I could do," said Kelly.

His co-star, Bradford Anderson, jumped in to assist in organizing it and co-hosting it with Josh... with more help from the folks at Coastal Entertainment.

So now, this Sunday at 12:30pm Pacific time... 2:30 central and 3:30 in the east... "Daytime Makes a Difference" is happening.

The streaming fundraiser will feature all sorts of daytime stars...many, but not all them, from "General Hospital," for a once-in-a-lifetime gathering--one the guys say will be fun for fans.

"When we started sending out emails, we got nothing but yesses," said Anderson. "This all happened within the last two days so we're just going for it, trying to do the best we can because we didn't want to wait. There's an immediacy in this and we wanted to just be as quick and effective as we could be."

Kelly added, "I think everyone wants to help in the way that they can and it's nice to feel like we are able to help. Because 100% of the proceeds are going to the World Central Kitchen, the Pasadena Humane Society and the L.A. Fire Department Foundation."

Among the stars scheduled to be a part of the event...Cameron Mathison. His Altadena home is among the many lost to the fires.

He is joining in the fundraiser because he knows he is not alone.

"He wants to help," said Kelly. "Like, that's the thing, 'cuz he sees firsthand that he's affected, and he cares about everyone who's been affected so he wants to help just like us, you know?"

"I have to say, you know, I sent out an email from using an email list that I had from previous correspondence. He was the first person to write back and be, like, "Yes, whatever you need." First person to respond," said Anderson.

If you'd like to attend, it's $75 plus tax. Go to "coastalentertainment.com/events" for details. You'll be able to submit questions via Zoom for the hosts to dole out to the stars.

"I would have been happy if just three of us raised a couple hundred bucks, you know? And just the fact that everyone is pitching in from the past and the present and other shows, it's really--it really makes me feel good about who I work with," said Kelly.