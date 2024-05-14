Oscar winner George Clooney set to make Broadway debut in 'Good Night and Good Luck'

HOLLYWOOD -- Oscar winners seem to be focusing on the Broadway stage these days. First: Denzel Washington and then Robert Downey Jr. Now, George Clooney is planning to take the stage.

It's something he hasn't done in his more than 40-year career as an actor.

This time out, he will play the lead, CBS journalist Edward R. Murrow. It's a story about U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy's campaign against alleged communists and Murrow's coverage of McCarthy's antics. Clooney will also make his playwrighting debut with this project.

"I am honored, after all these years, to be coming back to the stage and especially, to Broadway, the art form and the venue that every actor aspires to," Clooney said in a press statement.

It will premiere on Broadway next spring.