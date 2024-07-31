Geothermal comes from deep inside the earth, which can be used directly for heating and cooling, or converted into electricity

Geothermal energy could soon heat, cool up to 180 homes in Woodlawn

Geothermal energy is not just for areas with volcanoes and geysers - it could soon heat and cool homes in a neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

Geothermal energy is not just for areas with volcanoes and geysers - it could soon heat and cool homes in a neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

Geothermal energy is not just for areas with volcanoes and geysers - it could soon heat and cool homes in a neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

Geothermal energy is not just for areas with volcanoes and geysers - it could soon heat and cool homes in a neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

CHICAGO -- Many people associate geothermal energy with volcanoes, hot springs and geysers but the technology can be harnessed in many ways and used in many places, including here in Chicago.

Local non-profit Blacks in Green (BIG) is working to get the clean affordable energy into a low-income neighborhood in West Woodlawn on the city's South Side.

In addition to being a historic site in the West Woodlawn, the Emmett & Mamie Till-Mobley House Museum could soon make history in another way - as part of a network of homes that are cooled and heated by geothermal technology.

"Geothermal is one of many ways to produce heat and light without scorching our planet and our people, so it's green energy," said Naomi Davis, the founder and CEO of Blacks and Green.

BIG, received a $747,000 dollar grant to design a geothermal program in their community.

Geothermal energy is energy taken from the ground. If approved BIG would utilize back alleys to build a network of pipes with the potential to connect to up to 180 homes.

In Chicago, the temperatures of the earth 6 feet below surface level is a constant 51 degrees Fahrenheit year-round, according to Nuri Madina, BIG's Sustainable Square Mile Director.

"We're able to bring that 51-degree water up to the surface through vertical wells and then pump it along horizontal pipes," Madina said. "If it's 51 degrees, that water is going to be much warmer than the 32 degrees outside. And if 80 degrees during the summer. that water is going to be much cooler than 80 degrees inside."

The renewable energy would then get tapped into the back of home and run through already existing ducts.

"Once it gets into the basement, there will be heat pumps or other renewable energy apparatus," explained Madina. "Difference being that instead of bringing natural gas in and burning natural gas, toxic fumes and emissions, we'll bring in clean energy."

BIG has been working to educate the community about geothermal energy, which is more sustainable and less expensive technology. BIG estimates a savings of as much as 70% on utility bills.

West Woodlawn resident said she learned about the pilot program at an informational meeting that BIG holds every fourth Tuesday.

"I was really curious on what it was all about and how it could kind of help me and my family out as far as finding ways and solutions to reduce energy costs," said Richardson.

Cleaner, greener and more affordable, BIG and the community hope their geothermal technology project gets the attention of other communities across the country and globe.

"They're going to see in real time how a Black neighborhood can deploy really solid technology to save money, make it flexible and adapt for the types of housing and the ways that community members live," said Davis.

A decision on whether their pilot program is approved could come as early as November.

This story is part of our Climate Ready series - a collaboration between ABC News and the ABC Owned Television Stations focused on providing practical solutions to help you and your family adapt to extreme weather events and the current challenges of climate change.