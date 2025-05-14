Get $5 off tickets to the Dead Sea Scrolls Tour at The Reagan Library!

For the first time, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library presents the world-class exhibition The Dead Sea Scrolls, featuring eight authentic Dead Sea Scrolls and over 200 artifacts from the Second Temple period.

The discovery of the Dead Sea Scrolls is one of the most significant archaeological discoveries in modern history, and visitors will get a firsthand experience of viewing these ancient manuscripts and many other never-before-toured artifacts.

The Dead Sea Scrolls, believed to date back to around 250 BCE to 68 CE and discovered between 1947 and 1956 in caves near the Dead Sea, are fragile parchments that represent an unparalleled treasure trove of ancient wisdom.

They include the oldest known copies of the Hebrew Bible (Christian Old Testament) and an extraordinary library of previously unknown religious writings, offering unprecedented insights into the spiritual and cultural landscape of the Second Temple period (516 BCE - 70 CE).

The exhibit will also feature around 200 artifacts from Israel's National Treasures of the Israel Antiquities Authority, including The Magdala Stone, The Sea of Galilee Boat, Objects from Masada, Tyrian shekels, and more.

This is a limited-time exhibition, and sellouts are expected.

Use promo code KABC7 for $5 off tickets thru August 1, 2025.

Tickets can be purchased at reaganfoundation.org/deadseascrolls.