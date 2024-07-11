﻿The gift of time: Parents donate Cuddle Cot to hospital in Pomona in memory of their newborn

Paige and Eduardo Guerrero donated a Cuddle Cot, a refrigerated bassinet that preserves a baby's body for up to five days, to a Pomona hospital to help families heal.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- On what would have been their son's first birthday, Paige and Eduardo Guerrero gave a special present to the hospital where he was born.

"It says, 'In loving memory of Vincent Guerrero - born sleeping,'" said Paige.

One year ago, Vincent died after a C-section. His heart had stopped in utero. The Guerreros went from planning a future to a funeral.

"We expected a lifetime with our son, and we didn't get that," said Guerrero.

Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center helped the couple through their initial grief with something that could give them more time with their newborn. It's a device called a Cuddle Cot.

"It helped a lot for me to say goodbye and kind of cope, so I don't want families to not ever have time with their babies," said Paige.

The Cuddle Cot is a refrigerated bassinet that preserves a baby's body for up to five days. While at the hospital, Paige learned Pomona Valley only had one, so she and her husband decided to donate another.

"The Cuddle Cot gives us closure, not just for the family but also for the staff," said Patricia Lirio, a registered nurse at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center. "Studies have shown that they have less mental depression, postpartum depression, because they have more time with the baby."

Paige said it was all about giving families more time.

"We wanted families to have time for pictures and measurements and to hold their baby's hand," she said. "The pictures that I have with my son and that we have together, I look at still to this day."

It also gives parents time to figure out what religious or cultural services they need and to contact loved ones.

Pomona Valley was the first Los Angeles County hospital to offer the Cuddle Cot. The $3,000 device was developed in the United Kingdom and brought to the U.S. in 2013.

At the end of the ceremony, the chaplain blessed the Guerreros' generous gift.

"In memory of sweet Vincent and his exceptional parents. May it bring peace and comfort to all who need it."