Gina Torres stars in Disney Jr.'s new, music-filled animated series 'Kindergarten: The Musical'

"Kindergarten: The Musical" brings fantastical Broadway-style song and dance numbers to your screens

LOS ANGELES -- Disney Jr. just released the series trailer for the new animated show, "Kindergarten: The Musical."

Join 5-year-old Berti (Andrea Rosa Guzman) and her new friends, Rose (Leah Newman) and Radish (Zander Chin), at Porter Elementary as they navigate their way through Ms. Moreno's (Gina Torres) Kindergarten class!

Fantastical Broadway-style song and dance numbers provide a peek into the kids' imaginations. Through song and dance, the series will touch on themes of "self-expression, developing friendships, having confidence in social situations, cultivating teamwork, the importance of imaginative play and the power of music."

Songwriters Michelle Lewis, Kay Hanley, Dan Petty (who together wrote all the original songs for Disney Jr.'s "Doc McStuffins") and Charlton Pettus (current touring guitarist, producer and co-writer for Tears for Fears) have written at least six musical numbers per episode, ranging in different styles.

Other cast include Aloe Blacc and Ana Isabelle as Berti's Papi and Mami, singer-songwriter Leona Lewis as Hedgehog Holmes and Vincent Rodriguez III as Radish's dad. Shyam Balasubramanian plays Tej, along with Tandi Fomukong as Abigail, Kailen Jude as Kenji, Randy Perrine as Jamil and Alice Halsey as Kat and Ellie.

"Kindergarten: The Musical" is available at 8:00 a.m. EDT/PDT on September 3 on Disney Jr. and the next day on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney Jr., Disney+ and this ABC station.

