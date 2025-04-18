Glendale residents fighting to make apartment building a local landmark

Glendale residents are fighting to save the building where they live. They say the owner wants to tear down and build a larger complex.

Glendale residents are fighting to save the building where they live. They say the owner wants to tear down and build a larger complex.

Glendale residents are fighting to save the building where they live. They say the owner wants to tear down and build a larger complex.

Glendale residents are fighting to save the building where they live. They say the owner wants to tear down and build a larger complex.

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Noisy and unexpected tree removal at the Glendale Garden Home apartments has residents and neighbors skeptical of the building owner.

Residents say the owner has wanted to demolish and rebuild the property for more than a decade. Those familiar with the project say it will be replaced with a six-story apartment building. But in an effort to save it, the city of Glendale has identified the building as a contender for historical preservation.

"When I first moved in 15 years ago, I was dragged down to City Council to beg the City Council to not let this building be torn down. Fifteen years later, here we are, and again," said Michele Dinado, who lives in the neighborhood.

Angel Felix has lived here for eight years. He said the owner tried to remove the tree in February, but the city put a stop to it for not having the proper permits.

"Some lights in the courtyard have been destroyed. Some windows have been shattered. It's a constant pain and panic and suffering. We don't have a normal life," Felix said.

According to the tenants, there are more than 20 vacant units, and they've been empty for years. They say the owner isn't interested in offering new leases, despite the need for housing.

"They've been removing the plaster and drywall and flooring in the units so that they're uninhabitable. And they also say they don't want to have leases because they want to be flexible," said architectural historian Francesca Smith.

According to the L.A. Conservancy, if it becomes a local landmark, the owner will be required to preserve at least part of it but will have alternative remodeling options.

"It gives the community an opportunity to voice what they want to see," said Andrew Salimian, director of advocacy for the conservancy.

According to the Glendale Fire Department, an assessment of the trees on the property found that they are a fire hazard. But this tree removal was not being enforced by the fire department.

Eyewitness News reached out to the property owner, but they have declined to comment on the future of the building.