Good Samaritan stops couple from allegedly dumping kittens in a San Bernardino dirt field

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Police arrested a man and a woman after they were caught on camera allegedly dumping kittens in a dirt field, authorities said.

A woman driving through San Bernardino says she confronted the pair, who have not been identified, as they carried out the act.

"She's dumping them like they're trash...you guys just came out to dump cats, it's hot... this is not humane," the woman could be heard saying in a video of the incident.

Elisabeth Lomeli says she took out her cell phone and asked the other woman why she was dumping at least four kittens and a cat from a large cage.

The good Samaritan and her friend were able to take some of the pets to a local shelter, but she says several others got away.

"So there's no excuse and like I told the officer myself, I'd rather be the mean lady that drops off the kittens at somebody's door, ring door bell, as irresponsible as it looks, then leaving them at a place where we know for a fact, it's full of coyotes.. there's no chance of survival," said Lomeli.

The San Bernardino Police Department confirmed the arrest of the couple Wednesday night on misdemeanor charges.