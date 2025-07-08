Gov. Newsom says California wildfires have fastest disaster recovery in modern history

Gov. Gavin Newsom said this has been the fastest disaster recovery, in terms of debris removal, in modern history. At this point, 96% of the lots are cleared.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said this has been the fastest disaster recovery, in terms of debris removal, in modern history. At this point, 96% of the lots are cleared.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said this has been the fastest disaster recovery, in terms of debris removal, in modern history. At this point, 96% of the lots are cleared.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said this has been the fastest disaster recovery, in terms of debris removal, in modern history. At this point, 96% of the lots are cleared.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- On this day six months ago, two wildfires broke out in Southern California, turning several communities into disaster zones and turning the lives of thousands of people completely upside down.

The Palisades Fire killed 12 people. It burned more than 23,000 acres and destroyed more than 6,800 structures. The Eaton Fire killed 18 people. The wildfire burned just over 14,000 acres and destroyed more than 9,400 structures.

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom and state and local political leaders shared an update on the recovery efforts. It was all about taking inventory of the past six months and looking ahead to the next six months and beyond.

Newsom said this has been the fastest disaster recovery, in terms of debris removal, in modern history.

Just a few miles from the Eaton Fire burn zone, elected officials gathered in Pasadena and shared how their coordination efforts have worked and thanked the community for their trust.

Less than 2,000 victims in both of the fires opted out of the Army Corps of Engineers debris removal program, most choosing to have the government do the work.

At this point, 96% of the lots are cleared.

The Eaton Fire destroyed nearly 7,000 homes and commercial buildings in Altadena.

Soon, L.A. County will launch a tool using artificial intelligence to help residents review building and architectural plans that comply with county use. L.A. County says over the next six months, they'll focus on modernizing infrastructure for power, water, sewer and telecommunications lines. There will also be a push to accelerate permitting.

"It's about getting the grocery stores up, so you've got something to come back to. It's getting those cafes and coffee stores back up. It's about getting those child care facilities, making sure those health care facilities are secure," Gov. Newsom said. "We're focused on parks. We're focused on playgrounds -- sense of community, neighborhoods. I think, perhaps, that's the most vexing and challenging thing. I've talked to people that are rebuilding that did get their permits. Some are still struggling to get their permits, but are committed, but they're also anxious because they feel like they may build back, but no one around them has."

"While our communities are still picking up the pieces, President Trump has threatened to eliminate FEMA entirely, slash funding for local firefighters and emergency responders, and withhold federal aid from California," said Congresswoman Judy Chu. "This is why I have to say, right this minute, wildfires have no political affiliation. Disaster recovery should never be used as leverage, whether the disaster is in California, North Carolina or Texas."

As for the Palisadea Fire area, progress is being made in the disaster zone. Most of the Pacific Palisades has turned into a construction site.

Some businesses like the Palisades Garden Cafe have reopened and are bringing back a sense of normalcy. Locals say they are confident the Palisades will get back to the way it was before, but know it's going to take time.

Newsom and Senator Alex Padilla said the California National Guard is going to be needed for the next fire that comes. They called on Trump to release them from their federal assignment in Los Angeles and get them back to brush clearance and preparing for the next fire.