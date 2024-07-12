Here's what Grace Leer has been up to since appearing on "American Idol"

Grace Leer's talents took her from 'American Idol' to the red carpet at the CMA Awards

From "American Idol" to red carpets at CMA awards, Grace Leer's talents have given her much success. On The Red Carpet talks with her about her career.

LOS ANGELES -- From American Idol to CMA Fest, Grace Leer has been living out her dreams as a performing artist.

On The Red Carpet caught up with Leer in Nashville during CMA Fest. She performed her latest song, "Best Friend For Life" whom she wrote for her best friend on her wedding day.

"I surprised her with this song, and it went viral on social media, and It was a moment I wasn't prepared for," she said. "And it's been amazing to see what that song has done for other bridesmaids and weddings, and it's been cool.

It was back in 2020 where Grace first caught everyone's attention singing for American Idol in Aulani, the Disney resort in Hawaii. Her performance of "Natural Woman" earned her a standing ovation from all three judges.

"I've had this dream since I was a little girl," she said. "I started singing when I was six years old and it's all I've ever wanted to do. So, American Idol was a really great step for me. It was a great opportunity that brought even more opportunities and experiences. This is everything I've ever wanted."

Along with her expertise in music, Leer has also success in acting staring in her own Hallmark film, "Time For Her to Come Home for Christmas."

"I really hope to do more acting. Obviously, music is always going to be first. Music is the most important thing to me, and I think if an acting opportunity came along that's a good fit and a good timing, I would totally say yes."

As her career has continued to take off, Leer has walked the red carpet at the CMA Awards.

"It means so much to me as a little girl you know being a singer at such a young age, you dream of that first red-carpet experience, and I've just been filled with butterflies this whole time," she said. "So many inspiring other artists here that are making me that much more motivated."