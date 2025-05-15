Granada Hills 100 Years of History, Heritage, and Heart

If you visited Granada Hills in 1881, you would have found "The Valley's Most Neighborly Town" surrounded by sun-kissed orange groves and known for its roots in raising rabbits and poultry.

Over the past century, however, it has evolved into a community rich in spirit and history. But it once went by another name.

When the town was founded in 1926, a contest resulted in the choosing of Granada as its town name, after the Spanish city. Remarkably, both cities shared striking similarities in climate and vegetation.

Sixteen years later, the U.S. Postal Service requested a name change in 1942 to avoid confusion with the Northern California town of Grenada.

Thursday, Granada Hills kicked off festivities for its yearlong centennial celebration, at Granada Elementary School, the only campus in the area that carries the city's original name.

Natalie Khooda, of the Granada Hills Chamber of Commerce, said the school's selection as the kickoff point was important as it's a longstanding part of the neighborhood.

"This is a highlight for the school because they are also turning 100," Khooda shared.

Having lived in Granada Hills for more than five decades, honorary mayor John Ciccarelli reflected on the deep connection he and his family feel to the town.

"Having owned the Kirby Vacuum Company for 55 years, I can honestly say there's a strong sense of civic pride among the residents and business owners here," Cicarelli said, "It still has that small hometown feel."

Khooda said in addition to acknowledging all that makes Granada Hills great,residents can celebrate the small businesses that shape its economy during the centennial.

She also said in many ways, Granada Hills is still a best-kept secret.

"We're giving back to our community by highlighting the businesses here," Khooda said. "We're shining a light on this community that people have forgotten about."

Here are a few ways you celebrate Granada Hills' 100 years of history, heritage and heart:

Friday, July 4, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Old-Fashioned 4th of July

Granada Hills Recreation Center

16730 Chatsworth Street



Saturday, August 9, 10-11 a.m.

Learn About the Aqueduct

Granada Hills Branch Los Angeles Public Library

10640 Petit Ave.

Sunday, August 10, 5:30-9 p.m.

Granada Hills Movie Night: "E.T."

Details to be announced

Sunday, September 21, All Day

Community Day of Service

O'Melveny Park

17300 Sesnon Blvd.

For more information on the yearlong festivity activations, visit granadahills.100.com