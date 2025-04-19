Griffith Park unveils a new hiking system ahead of Earth Day

Ahead of Earth Day on Tuesday, Griffith Park has unveiled a new trail system for the community to enjoy, which includes newly mapped beginner-friendly loops.

Ahead of Earth Day on Tuesday, Griffith Park has unveiled a new trail system for the community to enjoy, which includes newly mapped beginner-friendly loops.

Ahead of Earth Day on Tuesday, Griffith Park has unveiled a new trail system for the community to enjoy, which includes newly mapped beginner-friendly loops.

Ahead of Earth Day on Tuesday, Griffith Park has unveiled a new trail system for the community to enjoy, which includes newly mapped beginner-friendly loops.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Ahead of Earth Day on Tuesday, Griffith Park has unveiled a new trail system for the community to enjoy.

The Griffith Park Explorer trail system (GP-eX), developed by Friends of Griffith Park, was unveiled on Saturday at the park. The GP-eX digital map and turn-by-turn directions are available on the nonprofit's website.

The vast trail network of 15 carefully connected segments offers hikers of all experience levels the opportunity to explore every corner and secret gems of the park with ease -- all 70 miles of it.

The new system includes newly mapped beginner-friendly loops on the north and south sides of the park, and allows users to filter trails by interest, like birding, gardens, Hollywood sign views, solitude, workout and panoramic views.

The public is reminded to practice safety when hiking these trails. The Friends of Griffith Park offer the following safety tips for dayhikers:

-- Carry half a liter of water for each hour you plan to hike.

-- Bring Sun protection.

-- Bring a navigation tool, including a paper map, because many areas of the park have little or no reception.

-- Bring a first aid kit.

-- Bring a headlamp or flashlight.

-- Bring a whistle to call for help in an emergency.

-- Bring extra clothes and food.

The group also recommends bringing a portable phone power bank.

For more information, and to download the GP-eX map, click here.