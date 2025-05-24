Groundbreaking ceremony held in Mount Baldy for California's first Veteran Retreat Center

MOUNT BALDY, Calif. (KABC) -- A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Mount Baldy for the state's first Veteran Retreat Center.

The project is spearheaded by the non-profit group The Heroes Project. It's meant to be a retreat for veterans who choose to hike in the San Gabriel mountains, many of whom are disabled.

"The greatest therapy is not in a closed room in a hospital," said Tim Medvetz, founder of The Heroes Project. "The greatest therapy is right up here in the mountains."

Medvetz has helped hundreds of disabled veterans hike to the summit of Mount Baldy; not for recreation, but for recuperation.

"What it means to them is there's no ceiling on what you can do, and those injuries don't define your life."

The non-profit group was granted a 30-year conditional use permit to construct the retreat center, which will also include a general store offering supplies and snacks to the general public.

Construction is set to begin above the Icehouse Canyon parking lot. Congresswoman Judy Chu was on hand for the groundbreaking on the Friday before Memorial Day weekend.

"When it comes to caring for our veterans, healing doesn't just happen in hospitals and clinics," said Chu. "It also happens in places like this, surrounded by nature, purpose and community."

Fundraising efforts to complete the project are currently underway. The founder of The Heroes Project said it will cost approximately $7 million to build the center. So far they've only raised about $1.5 million.