Groups to call for eviction moratorium amid immigration raids across LA

The L.A. Tenants Union, SEIU 721 and the Coalition of Labor Union Employees are calling for an eviction moratorium amid immigration raids.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Community groups say too many families are living in fear amid immigration raids across Southern California, and they plan to call on the Los Angeles City Council to take action.

The L.A. Tenants Union, SEIU 721 and the Coalition of Labor Union Employees are joining forces and will hold a press conference Tuesday morning.

They want the City Council to pass emergency protections for people impacted by the raids, including an eviction moratorium. The unions say many families may not be able to cover rent if a family member was taken into ICE custody or if they have family members choosing to stay home from work out of fear.

The groups claim Latinos make up a majority of renters in L.A. They add that the immigration raids are creating unnecessary fear.

"No matter what your legal status is right now, we are all in fear... I'm a naturalized citizen but my daughter is a born U.S. citizen and she's scared," said Sara Mena, co-owner of Dona Bibi's Restaurant.

As part of these efforts, the groups are also calling for a citywide day of action next Tuesday in solidarity with people whose loved ones have been detained.

The City Council has also been working to take further action against the federal government due to the immigration raids. Last week, seven councilmembers signed a proposal asking the City Attorney to take immediate legal action to protect people from being racially profiled or unlawfully detained.

The proposed lawsuit still has to head to three council committees for consideration before the full council votes on it.