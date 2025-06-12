Hulu and SLS Beverly Hills present summer poolside cinema

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Hulu and SLS Beverly Hills Hotel present the Sunday Summer Movies series starting Sunday, June 15.
Attendees can watch movies on the SLS Beverly Hills 6th-floor pool deck rooftop. These events are open to hotel guests from out of town and Los Angeles natives looking to have a night out in the heart of 90201.
Every Sunday, the LaDiDa pool deck will be revamped into an outdoor theater, offering guests and locals screenings of fan-favorite films-from romantic comedies to cult classics.
Each movie includes complimentary popcorn for each guest, alongside a dinner menu and beverages to purchase. Pre-purchased tickets are required, which include admission, free popcorn, and a $45 food and beverage credit.
This is the list of movies set to be played during the rooftop cinema series.
June 15: Big-the heartwarming Tom Hanks classic
June 22: Napoleon Dynamite - the offbeat indie favorite
June 29: Independence Day - sci-fi blockbuster
July 6: The Sandlot - coming-of-age sports comedy
July 13: My Cousin Vinny - classic comedy film starring Joe Pesci and Marisa Tomei
July 20: Little Miss Sunshine - heartfelt dramedy
July 27: Special Feature TBA
August 3: Rio - vibrant animated adventure
August 10: The Proposal - the beloved romantic comedy starring Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds
August 17: Father of the Bride - heartwarming family comedy starring Steve Martin
August 24: Pretty Woman - classic rom com starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere
August 31: The Devil Wears Prada - the ultimate makeover-meets-career crisis movie starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep
Doors open at 7 p.m., with the movie always starting promptly at 8 p.m. Tickets should be purchased in advance, but will be available for purchase at the door until 7:30 PM, subject to availability.
For more information or if you would like to purchase a ticket, click here.