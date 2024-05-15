Guitarist SLASH to perform 3 nights in a row on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Iconic guitarist and songwriter, SLASH, will perform for three nights on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' showcasing new album

Iconic guitarist and songwriter, SLASH, will perform for three nights on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' showcasing new album

LOS ANGELES -- If you are a SLASH fan, get ready to stay up late next week. The Guns N' Roses guitarist will perform new songs from his upcoming album, "Orgy of the Damned," next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (May 20 - 22) on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" SLASH will play a selection of songs from the upcoming Blues album alongside Kimmel's house band, Cleto and the Cletones.

The album will be released Friday, May 17 on Gibson Records. The single and video for "Papa Was a Rolling Stone" featuring Demi Lovato will be released the same day. Two tracks have already been released including "Oh Well" with Chris Stapleton and "Killing Floor" with Brian Johnson of AC/DC on vocals and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith on harmonica.

For "Orgy of the Damned," the Grammy-winning guitarist teamed up with a diverse guest vocalists, including Gary Clark Jr., Billy F. Gibbons, Dorothy, Iggy Pop, Paul Rodgers, Brian Johnson, Tash Neal, Chris Robinson, and Beth Hart.

SLASH is about the hit the road with an all-star Blues lineup for the first-ever S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Blues Festival touring North America this summer. SLASH formed the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival which stands for Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Peace, Equality N' Tolerance to bring fans together to celebrate the spirit of the Blues. The tour kicks off July 5 in Bonner, Montana, followed by more than 25 stops, ending in Grand Prairie, Texas on August 17. Get more information here.

You can catch SLASH on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Monday (May 20), Tuesday (May 21) and Wednesday (May 22) at 11:35pm ET/PT, 10:35pm CT on ABC and next day on Hulu.

