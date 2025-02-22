Police chase begins at DUI checkpoint in Redondo Beach, ends with shooting in Hawthorne

A suspect was still at large after a shootout involving Redondo Beach police officers in Hawthorne.

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) -- A police chase began Friday night at a DUI checkpoint in Redondo Beach and ended in gunfire in Hawthorne, authorities said.

According to investigators, the pursuit began when the suspect fled from the checkpoint.

Hawthorne police officers became involved during the chase, and a shooting occurred about 8:30 p.m. in the 12800 block of Roselle Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The location is near Hawthorne Memorial Park on El Segundo Boulevard and Prairie Avenue.

Authorities did not immediately release more details about the shooting, including confirmation of who opened fire and whether anyone was injured.

Officials confirmed that the sheriff's Homicide Bureau was assisting in the investigation.