Stephen Miller says Trump administration 'actively looking' at suspending habeas corpus

Chief Justice Roberts rebuked Trump's call to impeach a judge who ruled against the president.

Chief Justice Roberts rebuked Trump's call to impeach a judge who ruled against the president.

Chief Justice Roberts rebuked Trump's call to impeach a judge who ruled against the president.

Chief Justice Roberts rebuked Trump's call to impeach a judge who ruled against the president.

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller said on Friday the Trump administration was "actively looking at" suspending habeas corpus (a person's right to challenge the legality of their arrest or detention) as part of the administration's crack down on illegal immigration.

"Well, the Constitution is clear, and that, of course, is the supreme law of the land, that the privilege of the written habeas corpus can be suspended in a time of invasion," Miller said as he gaggled with reporters at the White House. "So that's an option we're actively looking at. Look, a lot of it depends on whether the court will do the right thing or not."

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller speaks to reporters outside the White House, Friday, May 9, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.