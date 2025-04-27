Loved ones celebrate 'Nurse Hailey', wife of LAFD firefighter, who died during childbirth

During the vigil, Hailey Okula's newborn son made an appearance, along with a bright rainbow, perhaps a sign that she's watching over the people she loved most.

During the vigil, Hailey Okula's newborn son made an appearance, along with a bright rainbow, perhaps a sign that she's watching over the people she loved most.

During the vigil, Hailey Okula's newborn son made an appearance, along with a bright rainbow, perhaps a sign that she's watching over the people she loved most.

During the vigil, Hailey Okula's newborn son made an appearance, along with a bright rainbow, perhaps a sign that she's watching over the people she loved most.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The community came together on Saturday night to remember a beloved nurse and wife of a Los Angeles city firefighter.

Hailey Okula died on March 29 during childbirth from a rare condition, shortly after delivering her son, Crew. Now, the community is rallying behind her grief-stricken husband and family.

Hundreds of friends and loved ones gathered near the ocean in Huntington Beach for a candlelight vigil. They hope Hailey's story raises awareness of childbirth complications.

"What really, really made me fall in love with her was her unconditional love and loyalty," Hailey's husband, Matthew Okula, said at the vigil.

Doctors say Hailey suffered an amniotic fluid embolism, a condition that prevented her brain from receiving enough oxygen.

SEE ALSO: LAFD firefighter speaks out after his wife dies from serious complication during childbirth

A husband, father and Los Angeles firefighter is raising awareness about a pregnancy complication after his wife died after giving birth to their first child.

"It has been around for a hundred years, and no one has done anything about it," a speaker emphasized at the vigil.

The disease affects one in every 40,000 deliveries in the U.S., according to researchers at the Cleveland Clinic. Advocates at the vigil say more studies and education are needed to stop it.

Hailey -- a nurse by trade -- had a huge following on social media, helping new nursing students.

"It's just insane how one person can be so helpful and so impactful," said colleague Lauren Ignacio. "Even more so now with her story, she's going to absolutely change lives and change the way that maternal emergencies are handled forever."

"She was a ball of fire. Very energetic, outgoing, fun-loving girl," Matthew said. "Everyone here that knows her personally, I think, can very, very much agree to say that it's going to be a lot different without her here."

During the vigil, Hailey's newborn son made an appearance, along with a bright rainbow, perhaps a sign that she's watching over the people she loved most.

"It's a beautiful day, it is. It's pretty special," Matthew said.

Loved ones set up a GoFundMe to support Matthew and Hailey's newborn son.