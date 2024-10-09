Halloween events in Southern California

Here's a list of Halloween events around Southern California. Share your Halloween haunts with #abc7eyewitness!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY
Halloween Horror Nights
September 5 - November 3 on select dates
The amusement park guarantees a living, breathing, three-dimensional world of horror with terrifying experiences from TV and movies.
Universal Studios
100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City
universalstudioshollywood.com
Fright Fest
September 7 - November 3 on select dates
Fright Fest is back at Six Flags Magic Mountain. You can expect haunted mazes, scare zones, and scream-worthy rides.
Six Flags
26101 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Valencia
sixflags.com
Los Angeles Haunted Hayride
September 21 - November 2 on select dates
The 30-acre attraction consists of a nighttime tractor ride where you see tons of scary creatures and characters along the way, a haunted village, scary trick or treating, and a spooky corn maze. But beware! It's not recommended for children under 12.
Griffith Park Old Zoo
4730 Crystal Springs Avenue, Los Angeles
losangeleshauntedhayride.com
Nights Of The Jack
September 27 - November 2 on select dates
Enjoy the enchanting King Gillette Ranch grounds in this 2/3 mile walking trail. This Halloween wonderland features a live pumpkin carver, gift shop, top LA food trucks, and tons of other "Instagrammable" moments for all to enjoy! Advanced ticket purchase is required.
King Gillette Ranch, Calabasas
nightsofthejack.com
Mr. Jack O' Lanterns Pumpkin Patch
October 4 - 31 on select dates
Enjoy games, activities, bounce houses, pumpkin carving, mazes, and more!
West LA, Torrance, Hollywood
mrjackolanternspumpkins.com
Carved
October 4 - 30 on select dates
For three weeks, Descanso Gardens will be transformed, featuring a mile-long trail lined with thousands of professionally carved jack-o-lanterns made from real pumpkins.
Descanso Gardens
1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge
descansogardens.org
Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch
October 5 - 31 on select dates
Founded in 1987, Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch is a family-owned and operated business that focuses on bringing the farm to the city and celebrating the magic of Halloween.
10100 Jefferson Blvd, Culver City
mrbonespumpkinpatch.com
Scream-Tacula Season
October 11 - 31 on select dates
Celebrate the spooky season by watching your favorite Halloween Movie with props.
The El Capitan Theatre
1755 N. Highland Avenue, Hollywood
elcapitantheatre.com
Scarium Family Night
October 18
Aquarium of the Pacific
Dive into fun and spooky Halloween activities for the whole family!
100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach
aquariumofpacific.org
Boo at the Los Angeles Zoo
October 19 - 27 on select dates
October 19, 20, 26, or 27, you'll find trick-or-treat stations throughout the zoo.
The annual spook spectacular allows ghouls and goblins of all ages to get up close to all sorts of creepy critters...so close, you can touch them.
5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles
lazoo.org
Haunted Little Tokyo
October 26 on select dates
Get ready for a night of DJs, drinks, food, a costume contest, ghost tours, and a spooky scavenger hunt.
Little Tokyo
249 S Los Angeles St, Los Angeles
littletokyola.org
Halloween Carnaval
October 31
Historic Route 66
Celebrate Halloween on Santa Monica Boulevard and at West Hollywood's One-of-a-Kind Bars, Restaurants, and More.
Santa Monica Boulevard between N. Doheny Drive and N. La Cienega Boulevard
halloweencarnaval.com
ORANGE COUNTY
Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort
August 23 - October 31 on select dates
You can catch spooktacular thrills at the Haunted Mansion Holiday, Luigi's Honkin' Haul-O-Ween, Mater's Graveyard JamBOOree and Guardians of the Galaxy - Monsters After Dark.
1313 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim
disneyland.com
Tanaka Farms Pumpkin Patch
September 14 - October 31 on select dates
The popular pumpkin patch will be open for the best photo opportunities, best selection of pumpkins in the field, and the "least-crowded patch experience," according to its website.
5380 University Dr, Irvine
tanakafarms.com
Knott's Spooky Farm and Knotts Scary Farm
September 19 - November 2 on select dates
Halloween has taken over Knotts Berry Farm! You can catch Knott's Spooky Farm, a family-friendly Halloween celebration geared for kids ages 3-11, on weekends and October 31. Knott's Scary Farm is not recommended for kids under 13.
8039 Beach Blvd., Buena Park
knotts.com
The 17th Door Haunt Experience
September 27 - November 3 on select dates
The 17th Door converts a Fullerton strip mall into a prison from hell. You'll get a spook out of this extreme haunted house. The attraction is not suitable for children.
West Fullerton Shopping Center
1851 W Orangethorpe Ave, Fullerton
the17thdoor.com
Bats: Heroes of the Night
October 11
This night offers a unique chance to observe bats in flight and listen to their calls - a perfect Halloween adventure!
Limestone Canyon Nature Preserve
batsheroesofthenight.com
Fall-O-Ween
October 11-13 & 18-20
Fall-O-Ween returns for its fourth year, offering a festive, family-friendly Halloween experience with straw mazes, scavenger hunts, and surprises!
Heritage Hill Historical Park
falloween.com
Ghosts and Goblins of the Ocean Beach Cleanup
October 13
Join Dana Point Harbor for a spooky Stand Up To Trash beach cleanup and lunch & learn.
Dana Point Harbor
ghostsandgoblinsbeachcleanup.com
Full Moon Hike on Hicks Haul Road
October 16
Enjoy a peaceful autumn evening hike with Irvine Ranch Conservancy through stunning rock formations and learn about native plants as you listen to the sound of nature.
Irvine Open Space Preserve
fullmoonhike.com
BOO at the Oaks
October 18
Boo at the Oaks offers guided night hikes, nature stations, crafts, and a scavenger hunt for prizes.
Santiago Oaks Regional Park
booattheoaks.com
Honey Tasting at Glen Ivy
October 23
Enjoy the sweetness of fall by switching out the candy for locally sourced honey!
Glen Ivy Hot Springs
honeytastingglenivy.com
Halloween Zoo-Tacular
October 26
It is a perfect way for kids to celebrate Halloween while spending time with wildlife where visitors can watch the animals enjoy treat-filled pumpkins.
OC Zoo at Irvine Regional Park
oczootacular.com
BOO at the Bay
October 26
Family and friends are invited to join this free event filled with spooky stories, creepy crafts, science experiments, and fun games!
Upper Newport Bay Nature Reserve
booatthebay.com
Anaheim Fall Festival and Halloween Parade
October 26
Check out the Anaheim Fall Festival in Downtown Anaheim! This month-long festival includes a costume contest, scavenger hunt, parades, and more!
Center Street, Anaheim
anaheimfallfestival.com
Spooky Plants Among Us
October 31
Join Irvine Ranch Conservancy for a spooky hike that will uncover the mysteries of local plants!
Red Rock Wilderness
spookyplantsamongus.com
Little Folk Club
October 31
Little Folk Club returns for a spooktacular Halloween celebration filled with interactive music and festive fun.
Dana Point Harbor
littlefolkclub.com
INLAND EMPIRE
Castle Dark
September 20 - October 27 on select dates
Frightful fun is in store with six all-new haunted experiences, including the Cinema of Fear and Night Shift mazes, and more!
Castle Park
3500 Polk Street, Riverside
castlepark.com
Frosty's Forest and Pumpkin Patch
October 7, 14, 21st on select dates
You and your family will enjoy the twists and turns of the 4-acre attraction, along with plenty of other daytime activities.
14861 Ramona Ave, Chino
frostysforest.com
Riverside Ghost Walk: CarnEVIL
October 25 & 26
This year's walk will feature two walking tour options that wrap through Riverside's oldest park, established in 1883.
White Park
3936 Chestnut Street, Riverside
crballet.net
VENTURA COUNTY
Fall Harvest on the Farm
September 28 - October 31 on select dates
This year's annual Fall Harvest Festival includes a tractor-drawn wagon ride, corn maze, pig races, a pumpkin house, live music, and a whole lot more. Festival hours are 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Underwood Family Farm
3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark
underwoodfamilyfarms.com