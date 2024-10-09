Halloween events in Southern California

Here's a list of Halloween events around Southern California.





LOS ANGELES COUNTY

Halloween Horror Nights

September 5 - November 3 on select dates

The amusement park guarantees a living, breathing, three-dimensional world of horror with terrifying experiences from TV and movies.

Universal Studios

100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City

universalstudioshollywood.com

Fright Fest

September 7 - November 3 on select dates

Fright Fest is back at Six Flags Magic Mountain. You can expect haunted mazes, scare zones, and scream-worthy rides.

Six Flags

26101 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Valencia

sixflags.com

Los Angeles Haunted Hayride

September 21 - November 2 on select dates

The 30-acre attraction consists of a nighttime tractor ride where you see tons of scary creatures and characters along the way, a haunted village, scary trick or treating, and a spooky corn maze. But beware! It's not recommended for children under 12.

Griffith Park Old Zoo

4730 Crystal Springs Avenue, Los Angeles

losangeleshauntedhayride.com

Nights Of The Jack

September 27 - November 2 on select dates

Enjoy the enchanting King Gillette Ranch grounds in this 2/3 mile walking trail. This Halloween wonderland features a live pumpkin carver, gift shop, top LA food trucks, and tons of other "Instagrammable" moments for all to enjoy! Advanced ticket purchase is required.

King Gillette Ranch, Calabasas

nightsofthejack.com

Mr. Jack O' Lanterns Pumpkin Patch

October 4 - 31 on select dates

Enjoy games, activities, bounce houses, pumpkin carving, mazes, and more!

West LA, Torrance, Hollywood

mrjackolanternspumpkins.com

Carved

October 4 - 30 on select dates

For three weeks, Descanso Gardens will be transformed, featuring a mile-long trail lined with thousands of professionally carved jack-o-lanterns made from real pumpkins.

Descanso Gardens

1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge

descansogardens.org

Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch

October 5 - 31 on select dates

Founded in 1987, Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch is a family-owned and operated business that focuses on bringing the farm to the city and celebrating the magic of Halloween.

10100 Jefferson Blvd, Culver City

mrbonespumpkinpatch.com

Scream-Tacula Season

October 11 - 31 on select dates

Celebrate the spooky season by watching your favorite Halloween Movie with props.

The El Capitan Theatre

1755 N. Highland Avenue, Hollywood

elcapitantheatre.com

Scarium Family Night

October 18

Aquarium of the Pacific

Dive into fun and spooky Halloween activities for the whole family!

100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach

aquariumofpacific.org

Boo at the Los Angeles Zoo

October 19 - 27 on select dates

October 19, 20, 26, or 27, you'll find trick-or-treat stations throughout the zoo.

The annual spook spectacular allows ghouls and goblins of all ages to get up close to all sorts of creepy critters...so close, you can touch them.

5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles

lazoo.org

Haunted Little Tokyo

October 26 on select dates

Get ready for a night of DJs, drinks, food, a costume contest, ghost tours, and a spooky scavenger hunt.

Little Tokyo

249 S Los Angeles St, Los Angeles

littletokyola.org

Halloween Carnaval

October 31

Historic Route 66

Celebrate Halloween on Santa Monica Boulevard and at West Hollywood's One-of-a-Kind Bars, Restaurants, and More.

Santa Monica Boulevard between N. Doheny Drive and N. La Cienega Boulevard

halloweencarnaval.com

ORANGE COUNTY

Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort

August 23 - October 31 on select dates

You can catch spooktacular thrills at the Haunted Mansion Holiday, Luigi's Honkin' Haul-O-Ween, Mater's Graveyard JamBOOree and Guardians of the Galaxy - Monsters After Dark.

1313 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim

disneyland.com

Tanaka Farms Pumpkin Patch

September 14 - October 31 on select dates

The popular pumpkin patch will be open for the best photo opportunities, best selection of pumpkins in the field, and the "least-crowded patch experience," according to its website.

5380 University Dr, Irvine

tanakafarms.com

Knott's Spooky Farm and Knotts Scary Farm

September 19 - November 2 on select dates

Halloween has taken over Knotts Berry Farm! You can catch Knott's Spooky Farm, a family-friendly Halloween celebration geared for kids ages 3-11, on weekends and October 31. Knott's Scary Farm is not recommended for kids under 13.

8039 Beach Blvd., Buena Park

knotts.com

The 17th Door Haunt Experience

September 27 - November 3 on select dates

The 17th Door converts a Fullerton strip mall into a prison from hell. You'll get a spook out of this extreme haunted house. The attraction is not suitable for children.

West Fullerton Shopping Center

1851 W Orangethorpe Ave, Fullerton

the17thdoor.com

Bats: Heroes of the Night

October 11

This night offers a unique chance to observe bats in flight and listen to their calls - a perfect Halloween adventure!

Limestone Canyon Nature Preserve

batsheroesofthenight.com

Fall-O-Ween

October 11-13 & 18-20

Fall-O-Ween returns for its fourth year, offering a festive, family-friendly Halloween experience with straw mazes, scavenger hunts, and surprises!

Heritage Hill Historical Park

falloween.com

Ghosts and Goblins of the Ocean Beach Cleanup

October 13

Join Dana Point Harbor for a spooky Stand Up To Trash beach cleanup and lunch & learn.

Dana Point Harbor

ghostsandgoblinsbeachcleanup.com

Full Moon Hike on Hicks Haul Road

October 16

Enjoy a peaceful autumn evening hike with Irvine Ranch Conservancy through stunning rock formations and learn about native plants as you listen to the sound of nature.

Irvine Open Space Preserve

fullmoonhike.com

BOO at the Oaks

October 18

Boo at the Oaks offers guided night hikes, nature stations, crafts, and a scavenger hunt for prizes.

Santiago Oaks Regional Park

booattheoaks.com

Honey Tasting at Glen Ivy

October 23

Enjoy the sweetness of fall by switching out the candy for locally sourced honey!

Glen Ivy Hot Springs

honeytastingglenivy.com

Halloween Zoo-Tacular

October 26

It is a perfect way for kids to celebrate Halloween while spending time with wildlife where visitors can watch the animals enjoy treat-filled pumpkins.

OC Zoo at Irvine Regional Park

oczootacular.com

BOO at the Bay

October 26

Family and friends are invited to join this free event filled with spooky stories, creepy crafts, science experiments, and fun games!

Upper Newport Bay Nature Reserve

booatthebay.com

Anaheim Fall Festival and Halloween Parade

October 26

Check out the Anaheim Fall Festival in Downtown Anaheim! This month-long festival includes a costume contest, scavenger hunt, parades, and more!

Center Street, Anaheim

anaheimfallfestival.com

Spooky Plants Among Us

October 31

Join Irvine Ranch Conservancy for a spooky hike that will uncover the mysteries of local plants!

Red Rock Wilderness

spookyplantsamongus.com

Little Folk Club

October 31

Little Folk Club returns for a spooktacular Halloween celebration filled with interactive music and festive fun.

Dana Point Harbor

littlefolkclub.com

INLAND EMPIRE

Castle Dark

September 20 - October 27 on select dates

Frightful fun is in store with six all-new haunted experiences, including the Cinema of Fear and Night Shift mazes, and more!

Castle Park

3500 Polk Street, Riverside

castlepark.com

Frosty's Forest and Pumpkin Patch

October 7, 14, 21st on select dates

You and your family will enjoy the twists and turns of the 4-acre attraction, along with plenty of other daytime activities.

14861 Ramona Ave, Chino

frostysforest.com

Riverside Ghost Walk: CarnEVIL

October 25 & 26

This year's walk will feature two walking tour options that wrap through Riverside's oldest park, established in 1883.

White Park

3936 Chestnut Street, Riverside

crballet.net

VENTURA COUNTY

Fall Harvest on the Farm

September 28 - October 31 on select dates

This year's annual Fall Harvest Festival includes a tractor-drawn wagon ride, corn maze, pig races, a pumpkin house, live music, and a whole lot more. Festival hours are 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Underwood Family Farm

3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark

underwoodfamilyfarms.com