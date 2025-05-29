'Hamilton' original cast members reuniting for Tony Awards performance

NEW YORK -- The original cast of "Hamilton" is not throwing away their shot to celebrate the show's 10th anniversary.

Members of the original cast of the hit Broadway musical will be reuniting for a special performance at the 78th Annual Tony Awards next month.

Among the cast members participating are creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Phillipa Soo and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

Hamilton officially opened on Broadway on Aug. 6, 2015.

FILE - In this June 12, 2016 file photo, Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of "Hamilton" perform at the Tony Awards in New York. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

At the 70th Annual Tony Awards on June 12, 2016, the show made history with a record-breaking 16 nominations and 11 wins, including best musical.

This fall, Odom Jr. is returning to the stage production in the role of Aaron Burr for a limited run, in honor of the show's milestone anniversary.

The 78th Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo, are set to air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 8, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.