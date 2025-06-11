Harvey Weinstein jury set to resume deliberations for 5th day

NEW YORK -- Jurors resume deliberations for a fifth day Wednesday at the sex crimes re-trial of Harvey Weinstein.

After a tumultuous start, including accusations of jurors "attacking" one another, deliberations appear to have calmed.

Late Tuesday, jurors asked to hear certain testimony of Jessica Mann, who testified Weinstein raped her after finding out she had a serious boyfriend who was an actor.

Lawyers agreed on portions of her testimony to read back to the jury. That's where court will begin the day.

Weinstein is accused of raping Mann and engaging in criminal sex acts with two other women, Mimi Haley and Kaja Sokola.

The defense said the sex was consensual as the women sought careers in film and television.

