U-Haul driver crashes into townhome in Orange; investigation underway

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are investigating after a driver of a large U-Haul truck crashed into a townhome in Orange.

The collision happened Tuesday just after 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 2800 block of North Palm Avenue. Police told Eyewitness News the male driver, who was believed to be traveling with a dog, fled the scene.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the truck made it as far as the living room of the home. A minor injury was reported due to broken glass, police said.

Crews are assessing the damage, but police said it doesn't appear the building will need to be red-tagged.

It's unclear what caused the crash. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.