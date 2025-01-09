Trump keeps saying send water from the north to LA fires. That's not the problem

LOS ANGELES -- As several fires spread across Southern California, President-elect Donald Trump urged California Gov. Gavin Newsom to send water down south from Northern California despite some local officials and experts saying that the overall water supply is not the problem -- rather it's that power was shut off to pumps in the immediate area of the fires.

"Governor Gavin Newscum should immediately go to Northern California and open up the water main, and let the water flow into his dry, starving, burning State, instead of having it go out into the Pacific Ocean," the president-elect wrote in a post on Truth Social. "It ought to be done right now, NO MORE EXCUSES FROM THIS INCOMPETENT GOVERNOR. IT'S ALREADY FAR TOO LATE!"

The remarks follow Trump blaming policies from Newsom and President Joe Biden for causing the outbreak on Wednesday.

"He is the blame for this," Trump wrote about Newsom on Truth Social, misspelling his name on purpose.

"Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way," he added.

But the governor's office called Trump's evidence "pure fiction."

Biden on Thursday convened senior White House and administration officials for a briefing on the federal response to the wildfires, and officials noted that the problem was the electrical outages preventing water from flowing rather than a lack of water in the region.

"I want to be clear, what I know from talking to the governor, that there are concerns out there that there's also been a water shortage. The fact is, the utilities understandably shut off power because they are worried the lines that they're -- they carried energy were gonna be blown down and spark additional fires. But the CAL Fire, when it did that, it cut off the ability to generate pumping the water. That's what caused the lack of water in these hydrants," Biden said.

"And so, CAL Fire is bringing in generators to get these pumps up and working again so that they're no longer a shortage of water coming out of these hydrants," he said. "I'm also surging all federal resources possible to Southern California.

Trump's administration in his first term signed a memorandum that redirected millions of gallons of water to farmers living in the Central Valley and Southern California, pumping it out of the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta, which Newsom quickly condemned at the time.

However, new federal and state regulations limit the amount of water pumped from the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta in order to protect the endangered smelt fish, which Trump claimed would have prevented the wildfires.

In a statementposted on Xby his press office, Newsom rebuked Trump's claim that he had faulted on signing a "water restoration declaration"that would have freed up gallons of water for the state.

"There is no such document as the water restoration declaration -- that is pure fiction," the post said."The Governor is focused on protecting people, not playing politics, and making sure firefighters have all the resources they need."

Trump and Newsom had long sparred on the issue during Trump's first administration, and the president-elect even criticized the policy while on the 2024 campaign trail.

"The water is cut off upstate, up in the north, you know that, and the water in order to protect a certain little tiny fish called a smelt. They send millions and millions of gallons of water out to the Pacific Ocean way up north -- never even gets close to here," Trump said during a press conference at his golf course in Los Angeles in September.

"You have no water down here. And the reason you have no water, you have the canals -- the reason you have no water is because Gavin Newsom didn't want to do it," he added.

Throughout the day, Trump continued to criticize Newsom and Biden, pushing unfounded statements about how the Federal Emergency Management Agency does not have money to provide assistance to Californians.

However, the congressional funding legislation passed in late December to avert a government shutdown included $100 billion for disaster aid, specifically $29 billion for FEMA's disaster relief fund, which the federal government turns to in emergencies to help reimburse state and local governments during and after disasters.

Biden also approved a major disaster declaration for California, allowing victims of the fire to "immediately access funds and resources to jumpstart their recovery," according to a White House fact sheet.

Late Wednesday, after meeting with Republican senators on Capitol Hill, Trump continued to blame Newsom but said he worked well with the governor when he was in the White House and that the two would have to work together again to rebuild the damage.

"So what's happened is a tragedy, and the governor has not done a good job," Trump told reporters. "With that being said, I got along well with him .... We worked together very well, and we would work together. I guess it looks like we're going to be the one having to rebuild it."

By midnight, Trump seemed to have changed his tune and said Newsom should resign.

"One of the best and most beautiful parts of the United States of America is burning down to the ground. It's ashes, and Gavin Newscum should resign. This is all his fault!!!" Trump posted.