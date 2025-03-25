Head of Small Business Administration visits L.A. to assess wildfire recovery needs

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As Altadena and the Pacific Palisades begin rebuilding following the January wildfires, officials are working to help small businesses recover.

Small Business Administration head Kelly Loeffler visited Los Angeles on Tuesday to assess the agency's role in wildfire recovery efforts.

According to the SBA, "Administrator Loeffler will meet with survivors, small business owners and local officials to ensure critical resources are reaching those most in need."

The SBA, established in 1953, is a federal agency that provides low-interest loans to businesses and entrepreneurs. Through its Economic Injury Disaster Loan, the agency can provide money to help small businesses recover from declared disasters, such as the Eaton and Palisades fires.

The Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation estimates that nearly 1,900 small businesses and over 11,000 jobs were located within the fire burn zones.

"This visit provides an opportunity to evaluate the SBA's role in assisting Los Angeles during this critical recovery phase," said the SBA of Loeffler's visit.

Loeffler is a former U.S. senator and entrepreneur from Georgia. Senate confirmed her nomination by President Donald Trump to lead the agency in February.

For more information on eligibility and applications for the SBA's Economic Injury Disaster Loan, visit the SBA's website here.