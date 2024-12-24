First human case of H5 bird flu detected in LA County

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Public health officials are investigating the first human case of H5 bird flu detected in Los Angeles County, it was announced Monday.

The victim, an adult who was exposed at a worksite to livestock infected with H5 bird flu, has been treated with antivirals and is recovering at home, according to the county Department of Public Health.

The overall risk of H5 bird flu to the public remains low, and there is currently no evidence of person-to-person spread of the virus, DPH said.

Close contacts of the infected person and other workers exposed at the worksite are being monitored for symptoms and have been offered personal protective equipment, testing and antiviral prophylaxis, the department said. DPH said no additional cases have been identified at this time.

Public Health said it is working closely with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Public Health on the ongoing investigation.

"People rarely get bird flu, but those who interact with infected livestock or wildlife have a greater risk of infection," Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County health officer, said in a statement.

"This case reminds us to take basic precautions to prevent being exposed," he said. "People should avoid unprotected contact with sick or dead animals including cows, poultry, and wild birds; avoid consuming raw or undercooked animal products, such as raw milk; and protect pets and backyard poultry from exposure to wild animals."

Davis also stressed the importance of getting the seasonal flu vaccine, which can help prevent severe seasonal flu illness and lower the risk of getting both seasonal and bird flu infections at the same time if exposed.

Symptoms of H5 bird flu in humans include eye redness or discharge, fever, cough or difficulty breathing, sore throat, muscle or body aches, diarrhea and vomiting, according to DPH, which said people working with infected animals, including cows, poultry, or wildlife, continue to be at higher risk of exposure to H5 bird flu.

