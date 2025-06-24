Heat Safety Tips: Ways to stay cool during the heat wave

Heat is the number one weather killer in the United States.

You might think it's tornadoes or hurricanes. Nope, it's hot weather. And the largest group killed by hot temps? Those over the age of 65.

There are two reasons for this.

One. It's harder for your body to regulate its temperature the older you get. Certain medications can make it worse. The second reason? Older people are stubborn. When their A/C or fan breaks. They refuse to ask for help. So watch out for elderly neighbors, parents, and grandparents, and check on them over the next few days.

Now, let's move on to how we can all stay safe.

Stay Hydrated

Everyone has heard to drink lots of water on hot days. But how much do you need?

The average person needs 96oz., that's 3/4 of a gallon!

Next, know when you are dehydrated. How? Look at your urine. If it's clear, you're good to go. Darker yellow may mean you are dehydrated and need to increase your intake.

Stay Cool

Again, it sounds obvious, but you need a plan. Stay in the A/C a couple of hours a day, if possible.

If you don't have air conditioning or lose power, know where to go: public libraries, malls, or cooling centers in your area.

Also, make sure to have a fan nearby. It helps your body to cool by evaporating the sweat on your skin. A fan can make you feel 4-10 degrees cooler than the actual temperature.

Finally, make sure to wear loose-fitting and light colored clothes. Dark colors absorb the sun's heat, and light colors reflect it.

Watch Your Inner Fuel

What you eat can make you feel warmer or colder. Lighter foods like salads and fruits are easier to digest and can decrease internal temperature.

Foods higher in protein are harder to digest, and when your body works harder to digest them, it can raise the internal temperature.

Slow down

Save your strenuous activities for the coolest parts of the day, such as early morning or late evening.

You can exercise or do yard work; just be smart when you do it. Plus, a hat or head cover can help keep you cool by keeping the sun off of you.

Don't Forget the Pets

If it's too hot for you, it's too hot for them.

Don't walk them in the hottest part of the day. Place your hand on the cement before you walk your pet. If it's too hot for your hand, it's too hot for their paws.

Make sure they have lots of water available as well. If it's hot, they will drink more.

Finally, never leave your pet in a car, even if you leave it running. If that car malfunctions, your pet could be in trouble very quickly.