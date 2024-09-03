Tips from experts on staying safe, hydrated during SoCal heat wave

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As a dangerous heat wave hits Southern California, hospitals and urgent care clinics are bracing for an influx of patients with heat-related illness.

Dehydration and overexertion outdoors during times of extreme heat are sure to put strain on your body.

"It could be anything from nausea, fatigue, feeling like you're going to pass out," said Dr. Daniel Kijner with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.

Those can be the start of a string of symptoms that land you in the hospital.

"You would need to go to the ER if you're feeling nauseous. You're vomiting. You feel lightheaded, a lot of fatigue."

Kijner says the heat exhaustion patients he sees at Providence Holy Cross often had no idea how they were making their dehydration worse.

For example, he says, drinking alcohol during outdoor barbecues can increase dehydration. Same with caffeinated beverages like coffee and soda.

Water isn't the only way to keep fluids in. Fruits and vegetables are another important source of hydration. And they're a healthier source of electrolytes than sports drinks with lots of added sugar.

There's a long list of produce that helps hydrate, including: Cherries, strawberries, watermelon, cucumber, celery, apples, oranges, cantaloupe, grapefruit, peaches, lettuce, broccoli, spinach and zucchini.

"One of the best things to do would be to maybe make a smoothie of some sort," says Dr. Jaclyn Railsback with the Cleveland Clinic.

While these foods can help with hydration, they shouldn't replace water altogether. In triple-digit heat, bump up water consumption to eight to 12 glasses per day. Drink every 20 minutes if you're exerting yourself outdoors. But try to avoid being outside between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., the hottest part of the day.

"If you can have your activities later in the evening or early in the morning, it might be helpful," Kijner says. "I make sure I wear loose-fitting clothes and I try not to wear those dark colors that absorb the heat, and I take breaks. Don't be out in the direct heat."

