Helicopter crashes near airport in Murrieta

Thursday, March 20, 2025 9:07PM
MURRIETA, Calif. (KABC) -- A helicopter crashed near the French Valley Airport in Murrieta on Thursday, officials said.

The solo occupant in the aircraft was assessed by emergency crews and released at the scene, Riverside County Fire Department officials said.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Auld and Briggs roads, just north of the airport shortly before 1:30 p.m.

The helicopter incurred major damage, and the crash resulted in a small gas leak, authorities confirmed.

There appeared to be no damage to nearby structures.

