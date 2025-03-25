Hemet police seeking public's help with solving 2014 murder of woman

HEMET, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Hemet are looking to the public for help in solving an 11-year-old murder case.

Back on March 22, 2014, authorities responded to a trailer on South Lyon Avenue and found 47-year-old Dori De Ann Jamison dead.

Investigators later determined that she had been strangled, but there were no signs of a struggle in the trailer.

During the investigation, detectives interviewed several neighbors, friends and family members. Nobody reported hearing any fighting or arguing from her trailer around the time of the incident.

Jamison's ex-boyfriend, who is the one who initially found her, had decided to check on her after not hearing from her for several days.

Police believe she had begun dating another man shortly before her death.

The Hemet Homicide Cold Case Unit is now urging anyone with information to contact (951) 765-3898.