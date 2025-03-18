Hermosa Beach celebrates annual St. Patrick's Day Parade

What began in 1995 as a small parade organized by two volunteers has evolved into Hermosa Beach's most beloved tradition.

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- For 29 years, Hermosa Beach has showcased its Irish pride at its annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.

"It's the most celebrated event in Hermosa Beach. Everybody loves this parade. We've got 80 units and it's just a blast," said parade manager Michael Bell.

"They were just sitting around having drinks at Hennessy's the local Irish bar and decided to have a parade. And so they started it and we've been doing it ever since," Bell said.

"It's a good holiday for us to be celebrating. The nuts, the bolts and the washers behind the reasons for St. Patrick's Day, it's all good as they say," said parade announcer Rick Koenig.

The parade features Irish dancers, classic cars, a marching band and the vibrant sounds of bagpipers. Spectators lined the streets, dressed in festive green attire and cheered on performers.

"When you see the young kids that have been practicing all year, the Irish dancing, the bagpipers and the Cub Scouts and all of them, it's magical," Koenig said.

"It's always got a big crowd, volunteers are working it and everybody wants to be in the parade too," said Hermosa Beach resident John Nolin.