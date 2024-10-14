Alleged wrong-way driver arrested in Hermosa Beach after crash that left him bloody

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- An alleged wrong-way driver who triggered a crash in Hermosa Beach was spotted bloodied walking down Pacific Coast Highway by a patrol sergeant and arrested, authorities said Sunday.

The head-on crash occurred at about 7 p.m. Friday on Pacific Coast Highway, where the other motorist was treated at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics, the Hermosa Beach Police Department reported.

The condition of that motorist was not immediately known.

Hermosa Beach police said the alleged wrong-way driver left his vehicle and was seen jumping a fence. A patrol sergeant spotted him covered in blood walking down Pacific Coast Highway, approximately three hours after the crash.

He was arrested and taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

"The HBPD Traffic Bureau is in the process of filing multiple felony charges against the suspect," police said.

Anyone with information about the crash was urged to contact the Hermosa Beach Police Department at 310-318-0360, or kdadigan@hermosabeach.gov.