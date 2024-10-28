SoCal nonprofit selling one-of-a-kind Dodgers hot dog cart to help previously homeless veterans

Something like the cart isn't of much use to clients of Heroes Warehouse, and since they've now moved into a smaller location, they've decided it's time to sell.

Nonprofit selling classic Dodgers hot dog cart to help SoCal veterans Something like the cart isn't of much use to clients of Heroes Warehouse, and since they've now moved into a smaller location, they've decided it's time to sell.

Nonprofit selling classic Dodgers hot dog cart to help SoCal veterans Something like the cart isn't of much use to clients of Heroes Warehouse, and since they've now moved into a smaller location, they've decided it's time to sell.

Nonprofit selling classic Dodgers hot dog cart to help SoCal veterans Something like the cart isn't of much use to clients of Heroes Warehouse, and since they've now moved into a smaller location, they've decided it's time to sell.

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- A Southern California nonprofit that helps veterans who have experienced homelessness is selling a one-of-a-kind creation ideal for a die-hard Dodgers fan.

At Heroes Warehouse in Ontario, the focus is always on veterans. They provide them with furniture and home essentials for their permanent homes at no cost.

"Our mission statement is we serve those who have served us," she said. "We have couches, love seats, tables and chairs and nightstands, coffee tables, and the world famous Dodger dog cart, absolutely."

You read that right: the world famous Dodger hot dog cart! It's actually an old soda machine from the 1950s that was converted by American Restoration for a local casino more than a decade ago.

"This was donated to us in 2018 by San Manuel Casino, which is now Yaamava', and it was in their casino for several years," said Baltes.

The cart was even dedicated by Dodger greats Tommy Lasorda and Ron Cey.

But something like this isn't of much use to clients of Heroes Warehouse, and since they've now moved into a smaller location, they've decided it's time to sell.

"This would look fabulous in someone's backyard, covered patio of course, or a game room, or a business that has a showroom, maybe a car dealership, someone who's a big Dodger fan, it would look great on a showroom floor," said Baltes.

The proceeds will go to Heroes Warehouse to further their mission of helping veterans like Alonso Figueroa. He was homeless for close to a year until the nonprofit stepped in to help.

Now, Heroes Warehouse is hoping some Dodgers super fan will be interested in buying the novelty cart, helping veterans at the same time.

"It is the one and only, and it's only here for a short time, so we're looking to put that out to the public and see what we get," said Baltes.

If you're interested, visit the Heroes Warehouse website.