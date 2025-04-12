Hey, Sunshine Kitchen in Culver City shares joy of healthy eating with vibrant plant-based menu

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Brighten up your day in a healthy way with a bite from Hey, Sunshine Kitchen in Culver City.

Sisters Jenny Engel and Heather Golden Ray opened the vibrant, 100% plant-based restaurant in 2023 after owning a cooking school for 15 years.

"People walk in the door as strangers and leave as family. It really feels that way," said Golden Ray.

Their mission is to help every guest shine from the inside out by offering deliciously fresh meals.

"It's really like our personalities on a plate," said Engel with a smile. "It's an honor the community is responding to that, and it feels so lovely."

Through food, they can be the change they wish to see in the world.

"We're here to give this planet to our children," said Golden Ray. "We're moms of young kids, so we feel this way of eating can really sustain the planet long term."

They serve chicken sandwiches, tacos, salads, macaroni and cheese and a Mediterranean bowl that's loaded with their signature "sunshine rice and vegetables."

Plus, their chicken nuggets are made from chickpeas and they come with a smoky, yet tangy, housemade BBQ sauce. They also sell freshly squeezed juices, baked goods, and their own cookbooks, offering dozens of vegan recipes you can try at home.

The sisters say they appreciate when any person is open to eating plant-based food, and thank the community for keeping it sunny at Hey, Sunshine Kitchen.

"Culver City has been an incredible community," said Engel.

"They could choose from thousands and thousands of restaurants all over L.A. and they walk in our door," said Golden Ray. "We really, truly feel honored, and we really truly feel grateful."

Hey, Sunshine Kitchen is open seven days a week. The owners encourage guests to visit on Mondays when you can receive a free pollinator plant. They also offer catering services and work with a number of local nonprofits.

Hey, Sunshine Kitchen is located at 3863 Overland Ave, Culver City, CA 90232.