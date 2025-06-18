Hidden cameras found in bathrooms at Hermosa Beach dance studio; former employee arrested

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- A former employee of a Hermosa Beach music and dance school was arrested Tuesday for allegedly placing hidden cameras in bathrooms at the school.

Jourdyn Godoy, 25, of Torrance, was arrested Friday, according to the Hermosa Beach Police Department.

Police initially responded May 3 to the School of Dance and Music in the 1100 block of Aviation Boulevard, where "hidden cameras were located in multiple bathrooms throughout the location."

Police said at the time that the cameras were spotted by parents of students at the school. The devices were turned over to school administrators, who contacted police.

"The unisex bathrooms are used by staff, parents, and students," police said. "The students range from 2 years old to 18 years old."

Police said in a statement Tuesday that investigators were able to develop a lead in the case by working with the business owners, and a forensic examination led to the arrest of Godoy. He was described only as a former school employee who was a front-desk worker or receptionist.

He was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to jail records. Police said he had been charged with possession of child pornography, annoying/molesting a child and invasion of privacy, but prosecutors could not be reached late Tuesday to confirm a criminal case had been filed.