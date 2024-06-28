WATCH LIVE

High school seniors from low-income public housing awarded $300K in scholarships

Friday, June 28, 2024 9:32PM
Local high school seniors from low-income Section 8 public housing were awarded with $300,000 in scholarships to support their academic journeys.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Local high school seniors living in Section 8 and public housing were awarded with over $300,000 in scholarships on Thursday.

The charity Build Hope Incorporated partnered with the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles to award the scholarships.

Students and family members gathered at the California Science Center for the 12th annual celebration.

Students continuing their post-high school education were awarded the money to support their academic journeys.

"Very happy they're supportive, and they really believe in my choices that I want for my future, such as working for an aerospace company, so this scholarship shows that they really do believe in me," said Eva Mendoza, one of the student recipients.

All students who received scholarships come from one of HACLA's public housing communities or are supported by HACLA's Section 8 Program.

