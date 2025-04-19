High-speed police chase ends in crash involving patrol vehicle in South Pasadena

AIR7 video from after the chase shows the suspect's blue sedan and a police patrol vehicle damaged, with airbags deployed, in a residential area.

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A high-speed chase in South Pasadena ended in a crash on Friday.

South Pasadena police were chasing at least one burglary suspect in a blue sedan.

AIR7 video from after the chase shows the sedan and a patrol vehicle damaged, with airbags deployed, in a residential area on Camino Verde.

The suspect's condition was unknown, but South Pasadena police said he did engage in a confrontation with officers at the end of the chase.

Further details about the suspect and the reported burglary that sparked the chase were not immediately available.